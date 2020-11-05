Meet the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky: Wilbur the French bulldog
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Tuesday night the mayoral election in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, was called for Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, in a landslide victory.
Tuesday night the mayoral election in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, was called for Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, in a landslide victory.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rabbit Hash, Kentucky Census-designated place in Kentucky, United States
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36Published
Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
French Bulldog Dog breed
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this