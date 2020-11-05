Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky: Wilbur the French bulldog

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Tuesday night the mayoral election in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, was called for Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, in a landslide victory.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Kentucky town elects a dog for mayor

Kentucky town elects a dog for mayor 01:06

 Folks in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky have elected Wilbur Beast, a French bulldog, as the new mayor. The political pooch won with an amazing 13,143 votes — the highest winning total ever for a Rabbit Hash election.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rabbit Hash, Kentucky Rabbit Hash, Kentucky Census-designated place in Kentucky, United States


Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published
Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US [Video]

Here’s What Time Polls Are Closing Across the US

The first polls will close in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 PM EST, with the rest closing at 7 PM EST.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

French Bulldog French Bulldog Dog breed


Related news from verified sources

Wilbur Beast The French Bulldog Elected Mayor Of Small Kentucky Town

 'Wilbur Beast is the new mayor with an amazing 13,143 votes'
Daily Caller

Kentucky Town Elects Dog as Mayor

 Wilbur Beast has a ruff job: He's the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, a small town in Kentucky. Wilbur won the recent election with 13,143 votes and brings unique...
Newsmax


Tweets about this