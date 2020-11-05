Global  
 

Late-arriving Pennsylvania ballots not expected to 'make or break' election, Pa. Secretary of State says

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mail ballots that arrive in Pennsylvania election offices up to three days after the election are not expected to "make or break" results, the Secretary of State said.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pennsylvania State Secretary: ‘We’ll Have The Overwhelming Majority’ Of Ballots Counted By Thursday

Pennsylvania State Secretary: ‘We’ll Have The Overwhelming Majority’ Of Ballots Counted By Thursday 01:49

 Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar says the “overwhelming majority” of ballots will be counted by Thursday; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

