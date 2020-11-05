Global  
 

Kosovo's Thaci Arrested, Moved to Hague to Face War Crimes Charges

VOA News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
He and three other former leaders of Kosovo Liberation Army are accused of overseeing illegal detention facilities where movement's opponents were kept in inhumane conditions, tortured and sometimes killed
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kosovo President resigns amidst war crimes charge

Kosovo President resigns amidst war crimes charge 01:43

 Kosovo President Hashim Thaci resigned with immediate effect on Thursday after learning that the Kosovo tribunal had confirmed his indictment for war crimes. Maha Albadrawi reports.

