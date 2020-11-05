Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl now dating after joining same quarantine group chat

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
"Dallas" alum Patrick Duffy, 71, has revealed he's dating "Happy Days" alum Linda Purl, 65 — a romance that started over text during the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Page Six - Published
News video: Patrick Duffy dating Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy dating Linda Purl 00:54

 Patrick Duffy dating Linda Purl

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Patrick Duffy Patrick Duffy American actor


Linda Purl Linda Purl American actress


Dallas Dallas City in Texas, United States

Morbid, Bloody Halloween Display Terrifies Dallas Residents, Cops Called

 A morbid, bloody and frightful Halloween display at a Texas man's home is eliciting more than gasps from his neighbors ... he's getting police visits too. Artist..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden calls running mate’s husband ‘Kamala’s wife’ as gaffes pile up days before election (VIDEO)

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accidentally suggested that his running mate, Kamala Harris, was married to another woman. Biden has suffered a series..
WorldNews

Jerry Jones gets chippy in defending Dallas Cowboys: 'Just shut up and let me answer it'

 With the Cowboys standing at 2-5 after two consecutive blowout losses, Jerry Jones decided to push back when pressed about Dallas' ongoing struggles.
USATODAY.com
Plastic Surgery Is On The Rise Amid COVID [Video]

Plastic Surgery Is On The Rise Amid COVID

According to Allure, interest in plastic surgery is skyrocketing. Plastic surgeons that they interviewed say that the demand for their services and even their waiting lists are at an all time high. This includes the demand for liposuction, cellulite treatments and nose jobs. DiAnne Davis, a board-certified dermatologist in Dallas said, "When we opened back up in May, people were beating down the doors to get in.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Patrick Duffy Is Dating Linda Purl: ‘I Never Thought I’d Feel This Way Again’ After Wife’s Death [Video]

Patrick Duffy Is Dating Linda Purl: ‘I Never Thought I’d Feel This Way Again’ After Wife’s Death

PLUS: Duffy is starring in the upcoming Lifetime movie Once Upon a Main Street

Credit: People     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Ryan Hollingshead scores goal as FC Dallas tops Nashville SC, 1-0

Ryan Hollingshead scores goal as FC Dallas tops Nashville SC, 1-0 Nashville SC blanked FC Dallas, 1-0, capturing a road win after Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in the 19th minute. Hollingshead also cleared a shot on goal to...
FOX Sports

'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl now dating after joining same quarantine group chat

 "Dallas" alum Patrick Duffy, 71, has revealed he's dating "Happy Days" alum Linda Purl, 65 — a romance that started over text during the pandemic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

The Dallas Cowboys have another brutal decision to make at QB

 The Ben DiNucci era in Dallas was a short one.
Upworthy Also reported by •bizjournalsDeseret News

Tweets about this