'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl now dating after joining same quarantine group chat

Plastic Surgery Is On The Rise Amid COVID



According to Allure, interest in plastic surgery is skyrocketing. Plastic surgeons that they interviewed say that the demand for their services and even their waiting lists are at an all time high. This includes the demand for liposuction, cellulite treatments and nose jobs. DiAnne Davis, a board-certified dermatologist in Dallas said, "When we opened back up in May, people were beating down the doors to get in.

Credit: Wochit News