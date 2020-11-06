Global  
 

Covid: Denmark removed from UK's travel corridor list

BBC News Friday, 6 November 2020
Passengers arriving in the UK from 04:00 GMT on Friday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
 Denmark has been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors due towidespread outbreaks of Covid-19 in its mink farms, the Transport Secretarysaid.

