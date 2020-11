You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match



The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this