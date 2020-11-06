How would the US election be viewed if it was happening in the developing world?
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The US elections have seen the incumbent president Donald Trump urge to stop counting valid ballots, protests at election polling stations, and Republican political figures falsely claiming the election is being stolen from Trump. Is America a flawed democracy?
