Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How would the US election be viewed if it was happening in the developing world?

SBS Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The US elections have seen the incumbent president Donald Trump urge to stop counting valid ballots, protests at election polling stations, and Republican political figures falsely claiming the election is being stolen from Trump. Is America a flawed democracy?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New Yorkers anxiously await results of historic election in Times Square

New Yorkers anxiously await results of historic election in Times Square 01:11

 New Yorkers were seen watching the live results of the election in the world-famous Times Square outside the NBC television building on November 4.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin County Clerks prepare for a potential presidential election recount [Video]

Wisconsin County Clerks prepare for a potential presidential election recount

Wisconsin County Clerks prepare for a potential presidential election recount

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:42Published
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:43Published
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instability

How a Donald Trump win in US election could spark world instability A professor has shared a bleak picture of what the world could look like if Donald Trump wins a second term as US President.Experts are divided over what US...
New Zealand Herald

How the world is reacting to the U.S. presidential election

 The world is watching and waiting for the final outcome of the U.S. presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee...
CBS News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattlePI.com

Millions More Americans Like Trump In 2020 Than In 2016 – OpEd

 By Andrew Moran* For four years, President Donald Trump has endured a heavy bombardment of press paroxysms, Hollywood handwringing, Democratic delirium,...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this