US tops 100,000 new Covid cases for second straight day
Friday, 6 November 2020 (
13 minutes ago) Midwest and western states underpin one-day record of 116,000 infections
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
7 hours ago
The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases 01:33
