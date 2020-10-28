Global  
 

US tops 100,000 new Covid cases for second straight day

FT.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Midwest and western states underpin one-day record of 116,000 infections
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases 01:33

 The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

