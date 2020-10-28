US tops 100,000 new Covid cases for second straight day

US experiences the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in one day



Now to the latest in the coronavirus pandemic - more than 102,000 new cases were confirmed Wednesday. As ABC's John Lorinc reports, that is the highest amount of cases the US has seen in a single day.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:31 Published 11 hours ago

Day After Election, US Sees All-Time High of New COVID-19 Cases



Just one day after the election the United States is seeing an all-time high of 103,087 new Covid-19 cases according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:53 Published 12 hours ago