Hurricane Eta leaves dozens dead in Central America

Deutsche Welle Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Landslides and rising floodwaters have caused more than 50 deaths in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Central America was hit by Eta as Category 4 Hurricane, which has weakened to a tropical depression.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras

Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras 00:27

 Strong winds associated with Hurricane Eta hit the eastern coast of Honduras on Monday (November 2).The footage was filmed by @acordovaa12 in Puerto Lempira.

