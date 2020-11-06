Hurricane Eta leaves dozens dead in Central America
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Landslides and rising floodwaters have caused more than 50 deaths in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. Central America was hit by Eta as Category 4 Hurricane, which has weakened to a tropical depression.
