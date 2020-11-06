Will the Supreme Court ride to Donald Trump's rescue? Don't count on it.
The 6-3 conservative majority that Trump and Senate Republicans engineered over the past four years likely is in no position to save his presidency.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president isFacebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com
'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerousRepublican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
USATODAY.com
Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are talliedBallots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News
We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead growsTrump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Says He Was 'Cheated' in Election, Vows to Go to Supreme CourtDonald Trump was on a tear Thursday, grousing that he's somehow being cheated in the election, but he offered no evidence to support his claim ... and he said..
TMZ.com
Protesters light up over Mexico's slow pot reform
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on "The Takeout" — 6/26/2020West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin joins Major to talk about police reform proposals in the Senate and the debate over historical monuments and statues across the..
CBS News
A Groundbreaking Election for Women in Congress? Kind of.Women made significant but slight gains, still representing under a quarter of seats in the House and the Senate.
NYTimes.com
Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43Published
Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South CarolinaState Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News
Donald Trump's aides are increasingly gloomy – and mad at other GOP officialsSome Trump aides said they're not giving up on the election, but are bracing for the worst.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this