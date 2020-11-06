Global  
 

Will the Supreme Court ride to Donald Trump's rescue? Don't count on it.

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The 6-3 conservative majority that Trump and Senate Republicans engineered over the past four years likely is in no position to save his presidency.
News video: Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting

Trump claims 'election victory' and 'will go to the Supreme Court' to stop counting 01:08

 Donald Trump has claimed there is a “fraud on the American nation” and that“we did win this election” and said he will go to the Supreme Court to getvote counting stopped.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerous

 Republican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.

 President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead grows

 Trump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
Donald Trump Says He Was 'Cheated' in Election, Vows to Go to Supreme Court

 Donald Trump was on a tear Thursday, grousing that he's somehow being cheated in the election, but he offered no evidence to support his claim ... and he said..
Protesters light up over Mexico's slow pot reform [Video]

Protesters light up over Mexico's slow pot reform

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled over a year ago that laws restricting marijuana use were unconstitutional. Now activists are furious over the government's failure to legalize it. Maha Aladrawi reports.

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on "The Takeout" — 6/26/2020

 West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin joins Major to talk about police reform proposals in the Senate and the debate over historical monuments and statues across the..
A Groundbreaking Election for Women in Congress? Kind of.

 Women made significant but slight gains, still representing under a quarter of seats in the House and the Senate.
Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress [Video]

Wall Street jumps on bets for split Congress

U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday, as investors bet Republicans would retain control of the Senate and block any major policy changes under a possible Joe Biden White House that could dampen corporate profits. Fred Katayama reports.

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
Donald Trump's aides are increasingly gloomy – and mad at other GOP officials

 Some Trump aides said they're not giving up on the election, but are bracing for the worst.
President Trump’s lawsuits over key battleground states aren’t likely to reach Supreme Court, legal experts say [Video]

President Trump’s lawsuits over key battleground states aren’t likely to reach Supreme Court, legal experts say

As the election results continue to come in, President Donald Trump and his team are already challenging the outcome.

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied [Video]

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Trump Campaign Files Another Lawsuit Despite Legal Setbacks

 The Trump legal action in Nevada, the campaign’s fourth major lawsuit since Tuesday’s still-undecided presidential election, came as courts in Georgia and...
Mark Halperin to Newsmax TV: Trump Must Be Careful Not to Alienate GOP

 Amid the chaos of this presidential election, President Donald Trump needs to be careful not to turn off support from the Republican Party or scare off the U.S....
Ice Cube Dragged for Asking Why people Are Mad at Him Following Trump Meeting

 The rapper has been criticized over his decision to assist Trump's team with his Contract with Black America (CWBA), though he insists that he's still indecisive...
