Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Allegheny County Finishes Counting Ballots

Allegheny County Finishes Counting Ballots 00:45

 As Allegheny County finishes counting ballots, it was learned that more than 70% of voters cast a ballot.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:43Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerous

 Republican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
USATODAY.com

We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.

 President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook deploys emergency measures to curb misinformation as nation awaits election results

 Facebook deploys "break glass" measures to restrict the flow of election misinformation as civil unrest grows during the wait for election results.
USATODAY.com

Jellyfish that can grow to size of beach balls seen in Carolinas

 "These jellies can form large 'blooms' that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear," the South Carolina Department of Natural..
CBS News

Facebook and TikTok block hashtags used to spread election conspiracy theories

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook and TikTok have blocked hashtags that were being used to spread misinformation and conspiracy..
The Verge

'Stop the Steal' Facebook Group Is Taken Down

 In its short life span, it was one of the fastest growing groups in Facebook’s history and a hub for those trying to delegitimize the election.
NYTimes.com

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Instagram tells 'small group' wrong US election date

 Instagram accidentally told a "small number" of users the wrong date for the US election, as Facebook vowed to crack down on any users exploiting its platforms..
New Zealand Herald

Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack

 Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The..
WorldNews
Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation [Video]

Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation

Khloe Kardashian has shut down speculation that she's pregnant.?The reality TV star shared photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram, showing the mum-of-one dressed as Cleopatra alongside Tristan Thompson as Mark Antony and their two-year-old daughter True as a "royal highness".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Related videos from verified sources

As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped [Video]

As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped

The Biden campaign expressed optimism and called for a full count of votes as the president claims the election is being stolen from him. (11-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:05Published
Offensive hanging doll outside Trump supporting home in California [Video]

Offensive hanging doll outside Trump supporting home in California

An apparently Trump-supporting homeowner decorated their house with an offensive doll of a man hanging from a rope.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
President Trump delivers remarks as ballots continue to be counted in some swing states [Video]

President Trump delivers remarks as ballots continue to be counted in some swing states

President Trump delivers remarks as ballots continue to be counted in some swing states

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 16:47Published

Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Terror will not divide #Austria, chancellor says in wake of #Vienna attack @sebastiankurz https://t.co/Nrc22c8t1v https://t.co/6ubgqUKQZX 2 days ago

ArcherMail

Archie Nehammer: “Austria is a democracy, shaped by free speech, tolerance in living together,” he said. “The attack yeste… https://t.co/O7UmzC83KD 3 days ago

RobinazDabaz

Robinaz D. Krusaz Muslims, Turks & Jews are attacked in #Austria #Vienna, yet xenophobic western media talk about Islamismsts! Rubbis… https://t.co/9bBzdUew0I 3 days ago