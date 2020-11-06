Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is
Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are talliedBallots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News
TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ everPresident Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:43Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerousRepublican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
USATODAY.com
We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
USATODAY.com
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook deploys emergency measures to curb misinformation as nation awaits election resultsFacebook deploys "break glass" measures to restrict the flow of election misinformation as civil unrest grows during the wait for election results.
USATODAY.com
Jellyfish that can grow to size of beach balls seen in Carolinas"These jellies can form large 'blooms' that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear," the South Carolina Department of Natural..
CBS News
Facebook and TikTok block hashtags used to spread election conspiracy theoriesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook and TikTok have blocked hashtags that were being used to spread misinformation and conspiracy..
The Verge
'Stop the Steal' Facebook Group Is Taken DownIn its short life span, it was one of the fastest growing groups in Facebook’s history and a hub for those trying to delegitimize the election.
NYTimes.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Instagram tells 'small group' wrong US election dateInstagram accidentally told a "small number" of users the wrong date for the US election, as Facebook vowed to crack down on any users exploiting its platforms..
New Zealand Herald
Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attackAustrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The..
WorldNews
Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this