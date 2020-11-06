Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Love Goes' singer Sam Smith shares their COVID-19 lockdown woes, stages of 'a quarantine meltdown'

DNA Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Sam Smith revealed a while back that they are non-binary in nature, and hence prefer being addressed in third-person plural rather than singular.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Cam Talks Working With Sam Smith, Harry Styles

Cam Talks Working With Sam Smith, Harry Styles 02:01

 Five years since Grammy-nominated Cam released her debut major-label studio album album 'Untamed', she's back with her sophomore project 'The Otherside'. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the country singer discusses teaming up with Sam Smith and Harry Styles to write two of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sam Smith feared being accused of 'selling out' on pop-inspired new album [Video]

Sam Smith feared being accused of 'selling out' on pop-inspired new album

Sam Smith feared their pop music-inspired new album Love Goes would be met with a frosty response from fans as the star veered from their soul roots.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Sam Smith On Starting A Family, Finding Love [Video]

Sam Smith On Starting A Family, Finding Love

While speaking with ET Canada about their new album 'Love Goes', Sam Smith reveals when they want to start a family and explains why they would not want their children to follow in their footsteps of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:14Published
Sam Smith Opens Up About His Battle With Body Image [Video]

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Battle With Body Image

While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about his new album 'Love Goes', Sam Smith opens up about his battle with body image and when he truly learned to celebrate his appearance.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this