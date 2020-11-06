'Love Goes' singer Sam Smith shares their COVID-19 lockdown woes, stages of 'a quarantine meltdown'

Five years since Grammy-nominated Cam released her debut major-label studio album album 'Untamed', she's back with her sophomore project 'The Otherside'. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the country singer discusses teaming up with Sam Smith and Harry Styles to write two of the...
While speaking with ET Canada about their new album 'Love Goes', Sam Smith reveals when they want to start a family and explains why they would not want their children to follow in their footsteps of..