What is the secret of Mumbai Indians' dominance in IPL?

DNA Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Mumbai Indians entered the IPL final for the sixth time after beating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 in Dubai and they look good to win their 5th title.
