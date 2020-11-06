Global  
 

Donald Trump's most historic and dishonest press conference

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Trump knows that defeat is imminent, and so he no longer felt the need to stay even remotely tethered to reality.
News video: US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

 Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by...

US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backing

 Donald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerous

 Republican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
