Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversy

Muslims organisations in Kolkata held protest against French President Emmanuel Macron on November 04. The demonstration was against his criticism of radical Islam after a school teacher was beheaded in France for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. The protestors were holding placards written "boycott French product". Police put up a barricade to limit the gathering and to maintain the law and order.

