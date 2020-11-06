Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversy
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with his French counterpart amid controversy over recent comments he made about free expression. Mr Trudeau expressed Canada's solidarity with "the people of France" following the recent terror attacks. A teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to some of his pupils. Mr Trudeau's remarks last week about freedom of expression were criticised in both Canada and France....
