Kamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clip

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A video of a moment shared between Sen. Kamala Harris (D- Calif .), the vice presidential nominee, and her great-niece is making the rounds online. In the brief clip tweeted out Wednesday by Meena Harris , the senator’s niece and girl’s mother, the girl can be seen on her great-aunt's lap talking about becoming president . In response, the senator tells her great-niece, who isn't named in the video,...