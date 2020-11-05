Global  
 

Kamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clip

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Kamala Harris tells great-niece she could be president in viral clipA video of a moment shared between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the vice presidential nominee, and her great-niece is making the rounds online. In the brief clip tweeted out Wednesday by Meena Harris, the senator’s niece and girl’s mother, the girl can be seen on her great-aunt's lap talking about becoming president. In response, the senator tells her great-niece, who isn't named in the video,...
News video: Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral

Kamala Harris Telling Her Great-Niece “You Could Be President” Is Going Viral 00:45

 Let this be your election week balm.

