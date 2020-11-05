Trump to speak from White House, breaking 36-hour silence during election count
Donald Trump will address the nation from the West Wing around 6:30pm on the East Coast, breaking a silence of roughly 36 hours after he prematurely declared victory early Wednesday morning. The president, whom election forecasters are predicting is likely to lose the Electoral College to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump's most historic and dishonest press conferenceTrump knows that defeat is imminent, and so he no longer felt the need to stay even remotely tethered to reality.
USATODAY.com
US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backingDonald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
BBC News
Trump’s Stunning News ConferencePresident Trump lied about the vote count, smeared his opponents and attempted to undermine the integrity of our electoral system.
NYTimes.com
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president isFacebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
USATODAY.com
TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ everPresident Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43Published
Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress(Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews
CBS News Special Report: Trump delivers remarks from the White HousePresident Trump addressed the country Thursday night as voting continues across key states. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors..
CBS News
East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are talliedBallots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News
Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office
Democrat Joe Biden to become the next US president (OpEd)(Adjunct Professor History and Political Science) Every four years on the second Tuesday in the month of November, the country of the United States have a..
WorldNews
Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key statesUS President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the..
WorldNews
Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead growsTrump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
USATODAY.com
Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South CarolinaState Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News
