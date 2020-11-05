Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to speak from White House, breaking 36-hour silence during election count

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Trump to speak from White House, breaking 36-hour silence during election countDonald Trump will address the nation from the West Wing around 6:30pm on the East Coast, breaking a silence of roughly 36 hours after he prematurely declared victory early Wednesday morning. The president, whom election forecasters are predicting is likely to lose the Electoral College to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election results: 0430 update - race for the White House remains tight

US election results: 0430 update - race for the White House remains tight 01:19

 A look at the US election results called at 0430November 4. No states havechanged hands in the race for the White House.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump's most historic and dishonest press conference

 Trump knows that defeat is imminent, and so he no longer felt the need to stay even remotely tethered to reality.
USATODAY.com

US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backing

 Donald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
BBC News

Trump’s Stunning News Conference

 President Trump lied about the vote count, smeared his opponents and attempted to undermine the integrity of our electoral system.
NYTimes.com
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

We fact-checked President Trump's speech about the election. Here's what we found.

 President Trump spoke about the presidential election from the White House, making unfounded claims about race outcomes, ballots and early voting.
USATODAY.com

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews

CBS News Special Report: Trump delivers remarks from the White House

 President Trump addressed the country Thursday night as voting continues across key states. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell anchors..
CBS News

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

Democrat Joe Biden to become the next US president (OpEd)

 (Adjunct Professor History and Political Science) Every four years on the second Tuesday in the month of November, the country of the United States have a..
WorldNews

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

 US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the..
WorldNews
Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook [Video]

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead grows

 Trump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
USATODAY.com

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Offensive hanging doll outside Trump supporting home in California [Video]

Offensive hanging doll outside Trump supporting home in California

An apparently Trump-supporting homeowner decorated their house with an offensive doll of a man hanging from a rope.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win [Video]

Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

President Donald Trump has said in a statement at the White House: “If youcount the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they cantry to steal the election from us.” Mr Trump..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’ [Video]

Trump falsely claims he won if counting ‘legal votes’

Even as ballots were still being counted, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again falsely claimed he won the U.S. election and that Democrats were trying to "steal" the election from him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Despite Significant Biden Lead, LA Times Twists Results With Tweet: ‘Biden May Still Have a Path to 270 Electoral Votes’

Despite Significant Biden Lead, LA Times Twists Results With Tweet: ‘Biden May Still Have a Path to 270 Electoral Votes’ The Los Angeles Times sent out a peculiar tweet on Thursday declaring Democratic nominee Joe Biden “may still have a path to 270 electoral votes” — despite...
Mediaite

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states Joe Biden began Thursday with a lead against Donald Trump that brought the Democratic challenger tantalisingly close to the presidency, as votes continued to be...
WorldNews

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House...
WorldNews


Tweets about this