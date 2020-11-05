Ronnie O'Sullivan loses cool and match after spat with Mark Allen

Camilla visits Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes



The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Medical Detection Dogs’ training centre in Milton Keynes, where trials are currently underway to determine whether dogs can act as a diagnostic tool of Covid-19. Her Royal Highness met staff and supporters of the charity in her role as patron. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 03:51 Published on January 1, 1970