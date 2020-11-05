Ronnie O'Sullivan loses cool and match after spat with Mark Allen
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Ronnie O'Sullivan insists "there are no hard feelings" despite accusing Mark Allen of deliberately attempting to distract him during his defeat at the Champions of Champions tournament. World champion O’Sullivan became embroiled in a bizarre verbal altercation with the Northern Irishman in the final frame of his 6-3 loss in Milton Keynes. The 44-year-old complained at length that Allen was regularly moving in his eyeline and standing up when he was at the table preparing to take a shot. Referee Marcel Eckardt repeatedly attempted to diffuse the situation...
