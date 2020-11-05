Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronnie O'Sullivan loses cool and match after spat with Mark Allen

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Ronnie O'Sullivan loses cool and match after spat with Mark AllenRonnie O'Sullivan insists "there are no hard feelings" despite accusing Mark Allen of deliberately attempting to distract him during his defeat at the Champions of Champions tournament. World champion O’Sullivan became embroiled in a bizarre verbal altercation with the Northern Irishman in the final frame of his 6-3 loss in Milton Keynes. The 44-year-old complained at length that Allen was regularly moving in his eyeline and standing up when he was at the table preparing to take a shot. Referee Marcel Eckardt repeatedly attempted to diffuse the situation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ronnie O'Sullivan Ronnie O'Sullivan English professional snooker player


Champion of Champions (snooker)


Marcel Eckardt Marcel Eckardt German snooker referee


Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Large town in south central England founded in 1967

No social distancing worries at 'UK's first' sci-fi robot-themed diner [Video]

No social distancing worries at 'UK's first' sci-fi robot-themed diner

Robotazia, a diner in the English city of Milton Keynes, uses robots to deliver food and drinks to tables, rather than human workers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Camilla visits Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes [Video]

Camilla visits Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes

The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Medical Detection Dogs’ training centre in Milton Keynes, where trials are currently underway to determine whether dogs can act as a diagnostic tool of Covid-19. Her Royal Highness met staff and supporters of the charity in her role as patron. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:51Published