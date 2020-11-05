Trump's defense secretary reportedly has his resignation letter ready to go
Mark Esper, President Donald Trump's second permanent defense secretary, has his resignation letter ready to go, three defense officials told NBC News on Thursday. Esper is also reportedly helping Congress prepare legislation to change the names of military installations that honor Confederate leaders. An effort to rename the military bases would likely anger President Donald Trump, who has rejected such a move. For months, there have been reports that Trump has soured on his defense secretary and has privately discussed firing him. There have also been reports that Esper has considered resigning. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Mark Esper, the second permanent defense...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
The GSA holds the keys to the Trump-to-Biden transition. What is it?The General Services Administration (GSA) has held a leading role in transfers of presidential power since 1963. But it has not started its work yet.
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark EsperUS President Donald Trump has reportedly fired US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with Christopher Miller, the former counterterrorism head. I am..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump fires defence secretary Mark EsperMark Esper and President Donald Trump fell out over the use of the military during recent unrest.
BBC News
Trump fires Esper as defense secretary 6 days after election"Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," the president said.
CBS News
President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after contentious tenureTrump fired Defense Secretary Monday days after his election loss to Joe Biden and following a series of clashes between Esper and Trump over the withdrawal of..
USATODAY.com
Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense
Trump Fires Mark Esper, His Defense SecretaryMark T. Esper broke with President Trump in June over sending active-duty military troops to control demonstrations against police brutality.
NYTimes.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15Published
Bihar polls: BJP won't be able to poach any Mahagathbandhan MLA, says Congress observer
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:37Published
President-elect Joe Biden faces deep partisan divide in CongressOne of President-elect Joe Biden's biggest challenges will be to start repairing the relationship between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. He'll also have..
CBS News
Tropical Storm Eta, Congress returns, COVID-19, election results: 5 things to know MondayTropical Storm Eta makes landfall on the Florida Keys, Congress returns to Washington, and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com
Confederate States of America unrecognized breakaway state in North America from 1861 to 1865
Mississippi state flag with Confederate battle symbol will be replaced with magnolia designLawmakers voted to remove the old Mississippi state flag and its Confederate battle emblem earlier this year.
USATODAY.com
The Monuments, Seaweed, AlmaThe history and future of Confederate monuments; then, seaweed farming and its surprising benefits; and, the prodigy whose “first language” is Mozart
CBS News
Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.
South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Rep. Matt Gaetz Wore A Gas Mask To Jeer At Dems. Now He Has COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Nintendo's Switch Console Is A Best-Seller
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources