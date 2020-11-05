Global  
 

Trump's defense secretary reportedly has his resignation letter ready to go

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Trump's defense secretary reportedly has his resignation letter ready to goMark Esper, President Donald Trump's second permanent defense secretary, has his resignation letter ready to go, three defense officials told NBC News on Thursday. Esper is also reportedly helping Congress prepare legislation to change the names of military installations that honor Confederate leaders. An effort to rename the military bases would likely anger President Donald Trump, who has rejected such a move. For months, there have been reports that Trump has soured on his defense secretary and has privately discussed firing him. There have also been reports that Esper has considered resigning. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Mark Esper, the second permanent defense...
