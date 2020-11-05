Trump's defense secretary reportedly has his resignation letter ready to go

Bihar polls: BJP won't be able to poach any Mahagathbandhan MLA, says Congress observer



Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said, "Bihar is considered the most self-respecting state in country. People of Bihar can tolerate everything but they have never tolerated any deceit. In their last tenure, Nitish ji (Nitish Kumar) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made several attempts (of horse-trading)." "They may try as much as they want but won't be able to poach any Congress or Mahagathbandhan MLA. All our elected representatives know their responsibilities and want to give something good to people of Bihar. I don't think any MLA of Mahagathbandhan will get lured," he added.

