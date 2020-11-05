Global  
 

Wisconsin’s largest county begins certifying US election results

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Wisconsin’s largest county begins certifying US election resultsAs canvassing gets under way, Wisconsin's Republican Party has put out a call for volunteers to monitor the process. ......
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Wisconsin Elections Commission: Delays in election results signify process is working

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Delays in election results signify process is working 02:29

 Clerks and election officials across the state are preparing for Tuesday’s Presidential Election. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the high number of absentee ballots this cycle could delay the results.

Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...
CBS News
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases [Video]

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Watch Live: Wisconsin's chief election official gives update

 CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.
CBS News

US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backing

 Donald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
BBC News

'This is getting insane': Republicans say Trump's attacks on election integrity are dangerous

 Republican lawmakers condemned Trump after the president made a series of baseless claims that people were trying to 'steal' the election from him.
USATODAY.com
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews

