Democrat Joe Biden to become the next US president (OpEd)

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails



Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

