Democrat Joe Biden to become the next US president (OpEd)

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden to become the next US president (OpEd)(Adjunct Professor History and Political Science) Every four years on the second Tuesday in the month of November, the country of the United States have a Presidential Election. Under their constitution in order to qualify to run for president, a person must be 35 yrs of age and a natural born United States citizen. No naturalized citizen of the United States is qualified to run for president. To become a president the person must also win a majority of the Electoral College Vote which is now 270 not the Popular Vote. The Electoral College Board is comprised of Electors who are appointed...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Trump OR Biden: Who is better for India as US President? | Oneindia News

Trump OR Biden: Who is better for India as US President? | Oneindia News 02:34

 US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi have publicly shared much bonhomie. Before this, the Modi Obama friendship hit the headlines too when the former us pres became the first american pres to visit india as the chief guest at the rday parade. Obama's vice president...

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead grows

 Trump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
USATODAY.com

Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews

Op-ed

Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’

 Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from..
NYTimes.com

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com

Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News

Trump to speak from White House, breaking 36-hour silence during election count

 Donald Trump will address the nation from the West Wing around 6:30pm on the East Coast, breaking a silence of roughly 36 hours after he prematurely declared..
WorldNews

Trump and Biden search for last-minute support in key states

 US President Donald Trump hunts for support in four battleground states on Monday while Democratic rival Joe Biden focuses on Pennsylvania and Ohio during the..
WorldNews
Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook [Video]

Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped [Video]

As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped

The Biden campaign expressed optimism and called for a full count of votes as the president claims the election is being stolen from him. (11-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:05Published
Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win [Video]

Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

President Donald Trump has said in a statement at the White House: “If youcount the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they cantry to steal the election from us.” Mr Trump..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
President Trump Falsely Claims ‘Illegal’ Votes Are Reason Why Vote Gaps Are Narrowing In Key States [Video]

President Trump Falsely Claims ‘Illegal’ Votes Are Reason Why Vote Gaps Are Narrowing In Key States

CBS4's Michael George reports on the latest details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:07Published

US election: Donald Trump vows to appeal every recent state win by Biden

US election: Donald Trump vows to appeal every recent state win by Biden Embattled US President Donald Trump has announced he will challenge every recent state result which has gone to his rival Joe Biden."All of the recent Biden...
New Zealand Herald

Manipulated video of Biden mixing up states was shared 1.1m times before being removed

Manipulated video of Biden mixing up states was shared 1.1m times before being removed Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter. A doctored video purporting to show Joe Biden addressing a rally and forgetting which state he was in was...
WorldNews

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states Joe Biden began Thursday with a lead against Donald Trump that brought the Democratic challenger tantalisingly close to the presidency, as votes continued to be...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayRTTNewsEurasia ReviewThe Wrap

