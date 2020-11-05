Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states
Joe Biden began Thursday with a lead against Donald Trump that brought the Democratic challenger tantalisingly close to the presidency, as votes continued to be counted in the key states of Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Mr Trump was still holding on to leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia but Biden was narrowing the gap in the two states as the backlog of postal ballots were counted. A win in Pennsylvania alone, with its 20 votes in the electoral college, would be enough to make Biden president. In Arizona meanwhile, a Biden lead was being gradually eroded by late-counted Trump votes. The Associated Press (AP) and Fox News called the Democrat the winner in the state on election...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president isFacebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
USATODAY.com
Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are talliedBallots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
CBS News
TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ everPresident Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:43Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump's most historic and dishonest press conferenceTrump knows that defeat is imminent, and so he no longer felt the need to stay even remotely tethered to reality.
USATODAY.com
US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backingDonald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
BBC News
Trump’s Stunning News ConferencePresident Trump lied about the vote count, smeared his opponents and attempted to undermine the integrity of our electoral system.
NYTimes.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Trump's lead narrows as Pennsylvania races to count final ballotsPennsylvania's secretary of state said the race there is "very close," and the winner is still not clear. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News
Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key statesThe Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...
CBS News
Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits WinnerJoe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Presidential election comes down to 5 states with thin marginsVotes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona continue to be counted, as anxious Americans wait to learn who will win the presidency. Major..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead growsTrump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
USATODAY.com
Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South CarolinaState Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
CBS News
Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress(Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votesProtesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials..
CBS News
Protest erupts in Arizona as ballot counting continuesAs workers continue counting votes, Arizona supporters of the president, who are angry over the delay, are demanding to see the ballot count to its finish.
CBS News
Nevada State in the United States
Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and ArizonaVotes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News..
CBS News
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
US election: 'Lie after lie after lie' - TV networks cut away from Trump's speech after one minuteNBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from US President Donald Trump's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I..
New Zealand Herald
Fox and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech but MSNBC quickly drops coverageAs Fox News and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech about the election Thursday, MSNBC pulled away.
USATODAY.com
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this