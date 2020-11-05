Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states

Global  
 

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key statesJoe Biden began Thursday with a lead against Donald Trump that brought the Democratic challenger tantalisingly close to the presidency, as votes continued to be counted in the key states of Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Mr Trump was still holding on to leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia but Biden was narrowing the gap in the two states as the backlog of postal ballots were counted. A win in Pennsylvania alone, with its 20 votes in the electoral college, would be enough to make Biden president. In Arizona meanwhile, a Biden lead was being gradually eroded by late-counted Trump votes. The Associated Press (AP) and Fox News called the Democrat the winner in the state on election...
News video: Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals

 The new Times / Siena College poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading over President Donald Trump.

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails [Video]

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers." "We think we will win the election very easily. We think this is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and it is going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We can't have an election stolen like this," President Trump said. "I have claimed certain states and he is claiming states. We can both claim the states, but ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule. But there has been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country," He added. Joe Biden is currently leading with 253 electoral votes.

Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
Biden tightens gap in Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Ballots are still being counted in Georgia, where President Trump is hanging onto a razor-thin, but dwindling lead. Mark Strassmann reports.
TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Donald Trump's most historic and dishonest press conference

 Trump knows that defeat is imminent, and so he no longer felt the need to stay even remotely tethered to reality.
US results: Trump sons attack Republicans for 'weak' backing

 Donald Trump Jr accuses the rising stars of the party of "cowering to the media mob".
Trump’s Stunning News Conference

 President Trump lied about the vote count, smeared his opponents and attempted to undermine the integrity of our electoral system.
Trump's lead narrows as Pennsylvania races to count final ballots

 Pennsylvania's secretary of state said the race there is "very close," and the winner is still not clear. Jericka Duncan reports.
Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...
Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits Winner

 Joe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
Presidential election comes down to 5 states with thin margins

 Votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona continue to be counted, as anxious Americans wait to learn who will win the presidency. Major..
Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead grows

 Trump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace on unseating Democratic Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina

 State Representative Nancy Mace has defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race. Mace is..
Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes

 Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials..
Protest erupts in Arizona as ballot counting continues

 As workers continue counting votes, Arizona supporters of the president, who are angry over the delay, are demanding to see the ballot count to its finish.
Presidential race remains tight in Nevada and Arizona

 Votes continue to be counted in Nevada and Arizona -- two states many are closely watching as the presidential race remains too close to call. CBS News..
US election: 'Lie after lie after lie' - TV networks cut away from Trump's speech after one minute

 NBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from US President Donald Trump's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I..
Fox and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech but MSNBC quickly drops coverage

 As Fox News and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech about the election Thursday, MSNBC pulled away.
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.

