Bitcoin: $1bn seized from Silk Road account by US government

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Bitcoin: $1bn seized from Silk Road account by US governmentMore than $1bn (£772m) in Bitcoin linked to the notorious Silk Road website has been seized by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Earlier this week, crypto-currency watchers noticed about 70,000 bitcoins being moved from an account believed to be linked to the illicit marketplace. Silk Road was an online...
Silk Road (marketplace) Silk Road (marketplace) 2011–2014 darknet market known for the sale of illegal drugs


Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

