Bitcoin: $1bn seized from Silk Road account by US government
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
More than $1bn (£772m) in Bitcoin linked to the notorious Silk Road website has been seized by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Earlier this week, crypto-currency watchers noticed about 70,000 bitcoins being moved from an account believed to be linked to the illicit marketplace. Silk Road was an online...
More than $1bn (£772m) in Bitcoin linked to the notorious Silk Road website has been seized by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Earlier this week, crypto-currency watchers noticed about 70,000 bitcoins being moved from an account believed to be linked to the illicit marketplace. Silk Road was an online...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Silk Road (marketplace) 2011–2014 darknet market known for the sale of illegal drugs
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Surpasses $15,000 To Reach Fresh 2020 HighBitcoin surpassed $15,000 today, causing analysts to look to fresh, all-time highs. When will the cryptocurrency reach $20,000? ......
WorldNews
Bitcoin’s price shoots past $15,000 for the first time since January 2018The price of bitcoin has surpassed the $15,000 market for the first time since January 2018. The move continues the price run that started in early October. On..
WorldNews
Growing Enthusiasm Sees Crypto Assets Perform Well In 2020This year has been a positive one for the crypto market and a majority of the coins. Bitcoin is trading above $11,000, Ethereum is trading above $380, Tether,..
WorldNews
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
DOJ memo allows armed federal officers at polling locations, side-steps policyThe Justice Department issued a directive to federal prosecutors across the country early Wednesday that allowed for deploying armed federal officers to polling..
USATODAY.com
Armed agents are allowed in ballot-counting venues, Justice Department tells prosecutorsWASHINGTON (NYTIMES) - The Justice Department told federal prosecutors in an e-mail early on Wednesday (Nov 4) that the law allowed them to send armed federal..
WorldNews
On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this