Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin Surpasses $15,000 To Reach Fresh 2020 High

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Bitcoin Surpasses $15,000 To Reach Fresh 2020 HighBitcoin surpassed $15,000 today, causing analysts to look to fresh, all-time highs. When will the cryptocurrency reach $20,000? ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: $1bn seized from Silk Road account by US government

 More than $1bn (£772m) in Bitcoin linked to the notorious Silk Road website has been seized by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Earlier this week,..
WorldNews

Bitcoin’s price shoots past $15,000 for the first time since January 2018

 The price of bitcoin has surpassed the $15,000 market for the first time since January 2018. The move continues the price run that started in early October. On..
WorldNews

Growing Enthusiasm Sees Crypto Assets Perform Well In 2020

 This year has been a positive one for the crypto market and a majority of the coins. Bitcoin is trading above $11,000, Ethereum is trading above $380, Tether,..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

CoinGetCoin

CoinGetCoin Growing Enthusiasm Sees Crypto Assets Perform Well in 2020 😀🏳✅🔔🏆 Read more at: https://t.co/VswATOpZXL https://t.co/nS6WCRULFt 9 hours ago

fundswift

FundSwift New post (Growing Enthusiasm Sees Crypto Assets Perform Well In 2020) has been published on FUNDSWIFT - https://t.co/xsqG4yIJXB 18 hours ago