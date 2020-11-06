In Torrent of Falsehoods, Trump Claims Election Is Being Stolen
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Most television networks cut away from the statement President Trump gave Thursday night from the White House briefing room on the grounds that what he was saying was not true.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours...