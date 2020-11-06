In Torrent of Falsehoods, Trump Claims Election Is Being Stolen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump claims US election is 'rigged'



Donald Trump has once again made a slew of unfounded allegations about fraud and media bias in the US election. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 21:10 Published 2 hours ago Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory



[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43 Published 3 hours ago As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped



The Biden campaign expressed optimism and called for a full count of votes as the president claims the election is being stolen from him. (11-5-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 05:05 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this