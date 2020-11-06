Global  
 

US Election 2020: Battle for US Senate could last until January

BBC News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
In Georgia, both Senate races may go to run-offs, leaving the balance of political power uncertain.
News video: Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger 00:32

 GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one of the most closely watched of the entire 2020 election. Tillis, who was first elected in the...

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on "The Takeout" — 6/26/2020

 West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin joins Major to talk about police reform proposals in the Senate and the debate over historical monuments and statues across the..
CBS News

Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress

 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday as investors bet Republicans would hold onto the Senate and prevent changes under a possible Joe Biden White House..
WorldNews

Will the Supreme Court ride to Donald Trump's rescue? Don't count on it.

 The 6-3 conservative majority that Trump and Senate Republicans engineered over the past four years likely is in no position to save his presidency.
USATODAY.com

A Groundbreaking Election for Women in Congress? Kind of.

 Women made significant but slight gains, still representing under a quarter of seats in the House and the Senate.
NYTimes.com

US Election 2020: Official admits to shocking inefficiency

 An official overseeing elections in the US state of Georgia has pointed out shocking inefficiencies in the presidential election like a memory card on an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •UpworthySBSWorldNews

Myanmar: Govt Spokesman Joins In Pre-Election War Of Words

Myanmar: Govt Spokesman Joins In Pre-Election War Of Words Government spokesman U Zaw Htay has pushed back against preemptive critiques of Myanmar’s upcoming general election as unfair, speaking during a press...
Eurasia Review

Why the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election — despite Trump's efforts

Why the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election — despite Trump's efforts by Steven Mulroy, University of Memphis The Trump campaign has filed two lawsuits in federal court over ballot counting and voting deadlines in Pennsylvania,...
WorldNews


