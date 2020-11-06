Global  
 

Man charged with foreign interference still a Liberal Party member

The Age Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
A Melbourne man charged with preparing an act of foreign interference within Australia is a fee-paying member of the Liberal Party.
Labor questions why minister appeared with foreign interference suspect

 Kristina Keneally has asked why Alan Tudge was not advised against an appearance with a Liberal Party member under investigation by national security agencies.
The Age

Frydenberg supports suspension of Liberal Party member charged with foreign interference

 Federal Liberal MPs want a party member who has been charged with preparing an act of foreign interference to be suspended from the party.
Sydney Morning Herald

Melbourne man with Liberal Party links charged under foreign interference laws

 A Melbourne man with deep links to Beijing's overseas influence arm has become the first person charged under Australia's landmark foreign interference laws.
Sydney Morning Herald