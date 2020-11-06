Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Chill, Donald, Chill': Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

DNA Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Thunberg's tweet was the exact copy of the one that Trump posted in December 2019 criticizing the Time magazine's decision to name her "Person of the Year".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet 00:42

 US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes. He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania should be dismissed. However, HuffPost reports he's been dished out the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words [Video]

Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words

Trump mocked the 17-year-old climate activist last year after she was named Time's Person of the Year.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Donald Trump says 'look at India, it's filthy', draws sharp reactions in India|Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump says 'look at India, it's filthy', draws sharp reactions in India|Oneindia News

Defending his own decision to pull out of the Paris accord, US President Donald Trump referred to what he called the filthy air in India, China and Russia. His choice of words haven't gone down well..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior [Video]

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior

After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

 Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg has mocked US President Donald Trump in his...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsUSATODAY.comNewsmax