US daily Covid-19 cases hit new record, topping 120,000

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
US daily Covid-19 cases hit new record, topping 120,000The country reported 123,085 new infections between 8:30 pm Wednesday and 8:30 pm Thursday (0130 GMT), and 1,226 more deaths, the tally by the Baltimore-based school showed. ......
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases 01:33

 The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

