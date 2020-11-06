Global  
 

US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edgeFirst, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost ‘knowable but not yet ‘callable US election, an anxious country is watching wild swings in this battleground and the four other biggies where results are yet to be finalised. In Arizona, less than 300,000 votes remain to be counted. Biden's lead has shrunk from 9 per cent (when AP called it), to 4.2 per cent and now trending sharply lower. Just about 42,000 votes now separate Biden and President Donald Trump. Arizona delivers 11 electoral votes to the winner. The final rush of votes favour Trump. He needs to...
0
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Key Swing States

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Key Swing States 03:09

 Joe Biden has a few paths to the presidency. The simplest way to win would be to overtake Pres. Trump's lead in Pennsylvania. The president's road to reelection is more narrow and complicated. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters. A total of 270 votes are required to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

US coronavirus cases surge amid election battle

 The surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that President Donald Trump or Joe Biden will face in the..
USATODAY.com
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next? [Video]

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? And what will the next presidency mean for the US and the world? In this edition of HT Explains, HT’s Consulting editor Pramit Pal Chaudhary joins editor-views Prashant Jha to discuss the landscape in the US.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:59Published
Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election

Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed. He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls". He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election [Video]

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election

President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up

 Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at the protest outside the Phoenix office where Arizona’s votes are being counted. The crowd of..
WorldNews

Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote count

 Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials..
USATODAY.com

Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes

 Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Trump levels baseless claims about effort to 'steal' the election as Biden's lead grows

 Trump predicted the razor thin contest with Democrat Joe Biden would wind up in the Supreme Court, though he offered no evidence of illegal activity.
USATODAY.com

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

US election: 'Lie after lie after lie' - TV networks cut away from Trump's speech after one minute

 NBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from US President Donald Trump's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I..
New Zealand Herald

Fox and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech but MSNBC quickly drops coverage

 As Fox News and CNN covered President Trump's falsehood-laden speech about the election Thursday, MSNBC pulled away.
USATODAY.com
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprising

 ANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its collective breath and awaited the result of the 2020 US presidential..
New Zealand Herald

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped [Video]

As Biden Closes in on Electoral College Majority, Trump Demands Vote Count Be Stopped

The Biden campaign expressed optimism and called for a full count of votes as the president claims the election is being stolen from him. (11-5-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:05Published
GOP members question Arizona's counting process [Video]

GOP members question Arizona's counting process

Some GOP members are questioning Arizona's counting process in the 2020 election.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:13Published

US Election 2020: All eyes on Pennsylvania, what's going on there?

 Two days after America voted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania again, which delivers 20 electoral votes to the winner. If Biden wins this, then we can say he has won...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSBBC News

Why the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election — despite Trump's efforts

Why the Supreme Court probably won’t decide the 2020 election — despite Trump's efforts by Steven Mulroy, University of Memphis The Trump campaign has filed two lawsuits in federal court over ballot counting and voting deadlines in Pennsylvania,...
WorldNews Also reported by •Business Insider

BREAKING: Intelligence expert Steve Pieczenik claims 2020 election was a "sophisticated sting operation" that has trapped the Democrats in the most massive criminal election fraud in history... details

 (Natural News) As a guest on InfoWars’ War Room with Owen Shroyer today, intelligence expert Steve Pieczenik declared that the 2020 election was set up by...
NaturalNews.com