US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?



One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? And what will the next presidency mean for the US and the world? In this edition of HT Explains, HT’s Consulting editor Pramit Pal Chaudhary joins editor-views Prashant Jha to discuss the landscape in the US.

