US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge
First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost ‘knowable but not yet ‘callable US election, an anxious country is watching wild swings in this battleground and the four other biggies where results are yet to be finalised. In Arizona, less than 300,000 votes remain to be counted. Biden's lead has shrunk from 9 per cent (when AP called it), to 4.2 per cent and now trending sharply lower. Just about 42,000 votes now separate Biden and President Donald Trump. Arizona delivers 11 electoral votes to the winner. The final rush of votes favour Trump. He needs to...
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
