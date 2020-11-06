Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows upInfowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at the protest outside the Phoenix office where Arizona’s votes are being counted. The crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump that had gathered...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up at Arizona Trump rally as re-election bid seems faltering

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up at Arizona Trump rally as re-election bid seems faltering 00:48

 Right-wing radio host Alex Jones showed up at the 'Stop The Steal' pro-Trump gathering outside the Maricopa County Elections Office in Phoenix on Thursday night, November 5.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alex Jones Alex Jones American radio host, author, conspiracy theorist and filmmaker

Row after Joe Rogan hosts conspiracy theorist

 After Spotify paid $100m for Joe Rogan's podcast, some staff object to the appearance of Alex Jones.
BBC News

Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify show

 Photo: Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s podcast has only been available on Spotify since September, and already, the host is inviting controversial guests to..
The Verge

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election [Video]

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election

President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published

US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edge

 First, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost..
WorldNews

Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote count

 Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials..
USATODAY.com

Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votes

 Protesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials..
CBS News

InfoWars InfoWars American far-right conspiracy theory and fake news website


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is underway in the United States of America. So far, Joe Biden is racing ahead of Donald Trump with 253 electoral votes, according to Reuters. A total of 270 votes are required to win presidency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

US coronavirus cases surge amid election battle

 The surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that President Donald Trump or Joe Biden will face in the..
USATODAY.com

US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprising

 ANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its collective breath and awaited the result of the 2020 US presidential..
New Zealand Herald
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next? [Video]

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? And what will the next presidency mean for the US and the world? In this edition of HT Explains, HT’s Consulting editor Pramit Pal Chaudhary joins editor-views Prashant Jha to discuss the landscape in the US.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:59Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

US Election 2020: All eyes on Pennsylvania, what's going on there?

 Two days after America voted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania again, which delivers 20 electoral votes to the winner. If Biden wins this, then we can say he has won...
Mid-Day

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action'

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action' President Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his...
WorldNews

Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning

Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning 2020 Elections Trump prepares to launch a second term early, even without winning He may fire department heads like the FBI's Chris Wray and Pentagon chief Mark...
WorldNews