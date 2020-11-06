Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at the protest outside the Phoenix office where Arizona’s votes are being counted. The crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump that had gathered...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alex Jones American radio host, author, conspiracy theorist and filmmaker
Row after Joe Rogan hosts conspiracy theoristAfter Spotify paid $100m for Joe Rogan's podcast, some staff object to the appearance of Alex Jones.
BBC News
Joe Rogan is already letting Alex Jones spread misinformation on his Spotify showPhoto: Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan’s podcast has only been available on Spotify since September, and already, the host is inviting controversial guests to..
The Verge
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
US Election 2020: First they called Arizona for Joe Biden, now it's on knife edgeFirst, the Associated Press (AP) and Fox News declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of Arizona. Now, its on razors edge. In this almost..
WorldNews
Phoenix protesters want full, fair vote countSupporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a ballot tabulation facility Thursday night in Phoenix. They want all votes to be counted, as Arizona officials..
USATODAY.com
Protests erupt outside election facilities as Arizona counts final votesProtesters, many of them armed, gathered outside the Maricopa County vote-counting site in Phoenix, shouting that the election is being stolen, booing officials..
CBS News
InfoWars American far-right conspiracy theory and fake news website
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on US elections grabs attention
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
US coronavirus cases surge amid election battleThe surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that President Donald Trump or Joe Biden will face in the..
USATODAY.com
US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprisingANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its collective breath and awaited the result of the 2020 US presidential..
New Zealand Herald
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:59Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources