With WhatsApp payments cleared, Zuckerberg says sending money now as easy as sending a message
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Hours after the National Payments Corporation of India cleared UPI payments via WhatsApp, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he sending money will be now as easy as sending a message. “Now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp as easily as sending a message. There’s no fee, and it’s supported by more than 140 banks. And because it’s WhatsApp, it’s secure and private too,” he said in a video message. Zuckerberg said digital payments had become “really important” in the context of the pandemic as “it’s safer than handing someone cash and eliminates the need from standing in line at the bank”. “We’ve been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India,...
