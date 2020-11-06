With WhatsApp payments cleared, Zuckerberg says sending money now as easy as sending a message

Global  
 

With WhatsApp payments cleared, Zuckerberg says sending money now as easy as sending a messageHours after the National Payments Corporation of India cleared UPI payments via WhatsApp, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he sending money will be now as easy as sending a message. “Now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp as easily as sending a message. There’s no fee, and it’s supported by more than 140 banks. And because it’s WhatsApp, it’s secure and private too,” he said in a video message. Zuckerberg said digital payments had become “really important” in the context of the pandemic as “it’s safer than handing someone cash and eliminates the need from standing in line at the bank”. “We’ve been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India,...
Facebook and WhatsApp crack the mobile payments barrier in India

 Mumbai: Facebook Inc., which was struggling for years to win a permit to operate its WhatsApp payments service in India, finally got approval for the roll-out,..
WorldNews

