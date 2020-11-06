ESPN reveals 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid coronavirus
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs. The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.” “In the short...
ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs. The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.” “In the short...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ESPN American pay television sports network
ESPN to Lay Off 300 Employees | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:31Published
ESPN cutting 10% of workforce due to impact of pandemicCuts amount to 10% of sports network's 5,000-plus employees and are due largely to pandemic's impact on business.
CBS News
ESPN to lay off 300 employees, while also not filling 200 open positions, internal memo saysESPN on Thursday announced a company-wide reduction of 300 staffers, network president Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo to employees.
USATODAY.com
Michigan, Jim Harbaugh need an 'amicable divorce,' says Paul FinebaumESPN's Paul Finebaum levied another blow to Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh, on the "Get Up" show.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like