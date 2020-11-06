Global  
 

ESPN reveals 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid coronavirus

Friday, 6 November 2020
ESPN reveals 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid coronavirusESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs. The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.” “In the short...
News video: ESPN laying off 300 employees in huge pandemic-related cuts

ESPN will lay off 300 employees and leave 200 open positions unfilled, citing the "tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports" and a need to invest in direct-to-consumer and digital offerings.

 Cuts amount to 10% of sports network's 5,000-plus employees and are due largely to pandemic's impact on business.
 ESPN on Thursday announced a company-wide reduction of 300 staffers, network president Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo to employees.
