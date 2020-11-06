Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In the Arctic, 'everything is changing,' massive animal tracking study finds

CBC.ca Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Animals across the Arctic are changing where and when they breed, migrate and forage in response to climate change, says a new study unveiling the massive scale of the change. The changes mean humans in the Arctic may have to adapt and adjust everything from hunting seasons to conservation to land use, scientists say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like