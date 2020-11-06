'I easily win!': Trump repeats baseless claim of vote fraud in White House rant
Friday, 6 November 2020 () In an extraordinary outburst, the US president again claimed the election was being 'stolen' from him and cast doubt on the integrity of the democratic process, but offered no evidence.
[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This...
