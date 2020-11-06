Global  
 

'I easily win!': Trump repeats baseless claim of vote fraud in White House rant

euronews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
In an extraordinary outburst, the US president again claimed the election was being 'stolen' from him and cast doubt on the integrity of the democratic process, but offered no evidence.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory 02:43

 [NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This...

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote' [Video]

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote'

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Watch Stephen Colbert's furious monologue after Trump's 'desperate attack' on democracy

 Donald Trump's outrageous, sad, and dangerous statements made in the White House briefing room on Thursday night have left us in some kind of [DEL: obese turtle...
Mashable

Major TV Networks Cut Away From Trump’s Baseless Fraud Claims

 Fox News and CNN stuck with the White House news conference, but reported afterward that the president offered no evidence for his accusations of vote fraud.
NYTimes.com

Major US networks cut away from Donald Trump as he repeats baseless election fraud claims

 Fox News and CNN stuck with the White House news conference, but reported afterward that the president offered no evidence for his accusations of vote fraud.
SBS