Anne Hathaway apologises for portrayal of limb difference in The Witches

BBC News Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The actress says she "did not connect limb difference" with her Grand High Witch character.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Anne Hathaway deeply sorry for 'The Witches' disability controversy

 Anne Hathaway has vowed to "do better" after failing to recognise how her portrayal of a disability in The Witches reboot could be hurtful for children with limb differences.

'I promise I'll do better': Anne Hathaway apologizes for depiction of disabilities in 'The Witches'

 Anne Hathaway has issued an apology after the HBO Max film "The Witches" received backlash for its representation of the disability community.
Anne Hathaway didn't let pregnancy get in the way of 'The Witches' stunts [Video]

Anne Hathaway did many of her own stunts when filming 'The Witches' - despite the fact she was pregnant at the time.

Anne Hathaway discusses ‘The Witches’ role [Video]

Anne Hathaway has stepped into the role of the Grand High Witch in the latest version of Roald Dahl's 1983 novel "The Witches," but don't tell her sons.

Anne Hathaway says her children will have to wait until adulthood to see The Witches [Video]

Anne Hathaway says she loves doing family films but jokes that her twochildren will have to wait until they're 30 to watch her new film The Witches.Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch in the latest movie based on the RoaldDahl book. With the help of CGI, an evil smile stretches toward her ears whenshe isn't disguised as a human.

