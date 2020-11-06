Anne Hathaway apologises for portrayal of limb difference in The Witches

Anne Hathaway says her children will have to wait until adulthood to see The Witches



Anne Hathaway says she loves doing family films but jokes that her twochildren will have to wait until they're 30 to watch her new film The Witches.Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch in the latest movie based on the RoaldDahl book. With the help of CGI, an evil smile stretches toward her ears whenshe isn't disguised as a human.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published on January 1, 1970