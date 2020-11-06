Global  
 

Coronavirus: Sweden's COVID-19 death toll passes 6,000 with PM in isolation

euronews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
“The developments are going in the wrong direction fast," wrote Stefan Lofven. "More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation.”
