Python beats Java to become second-most popular programming language
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The TIOBE Index ranks the popularity of programming languages based on the number of skilled engineers worldwide, courses, and third-party vendors. Ratings are calculated using popular search engines including Google, Bing, Yahoo!, Wikipedia, Baidu and Amazon.
