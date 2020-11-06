Global  
 

Joe Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote count

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia vote countWASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President in the battleground state of Georgia. By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tensions High As Presidential Vote Counting Continues

Tensions High As Presidential Vote Counting Continues 02:37

 Laura Podesta reports Joe Biden has overtaken President Trump in Georgia.

Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Toomey on election results, Trump's claim of voter fraud

 Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey discusses the election results in his state, and weighs in about President Trump's statement and claims of voter..
CBS News

Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News
Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims [Video]

Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:25Published

Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnight

 Former Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
CBS News

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

 Joe Biden pulled ahead with a slim lead in Georgia as of early Friday morning.
CBS News

Presidential race tightens as Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack convention center

 Philadelphia police are looking into an alleged plot to attack the Pennyslvania convention center where votes are being counted. The investigation comes as..
CBS News

Trump campaign attempts to find new legal strategy as Biden leads electoral count

 President Trump has no plans to concede if former Vice President Biden is projected as the winner. The president's legal team is launching lawsuits and trying to..
CBS News

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges [Video]

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Biden on the Brink

 Biden leads in Georgia and Trump’s edge in Pennsylvania evaporates: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Biden takes the lead in Georgia [Video]

Biden takes the lead in Georgia

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's once-sizeable lead in the state of Georgia, though the state remains too close to call. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:14Published
Indian sand artist depicts White House race [Video]

Indian sand artist depicts White House race

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art depicting the White House race between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

Trump called ‘obese turtle on back flailing in hot sun realising his time is over’

 Donald Trump has been called ‘an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realising his time is over’ by a prominent CNN anchor. Political..
WorldNews

Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania [Video]

Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania

Winning Pennsylvania alone assures Biden of an Electoral College victory. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:37Published
US Election results 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on US elections grabs attention|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election results 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on US elections grabs attention|Oneindia News

Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a massive sand art on US elections 2020 at Puri beach in Odisha, India. With a question mark in his art, Sudarsan left art lovers amazed. Counting of votes is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center [Video]

Police Investigate Plot To Attack Philadelphia Vote Center

Philadelphia police are investigating a plot to attack a center where votes are being counted.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

US Election 2020: All eyes on Pennsylvania, what's going on there?

 Two days after America voted, all eyes are on Pennsylvania again, which delivers 20 electoral votes to the winner. If Biden wins this, then we can say he has won...
Mid-Day

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts tension over US elections with beach artwork

 With neither incumbent President Donald Trump nor his opponent Joe Biden yet receiving a clear majority in the US Elections, renowned sand artist Sudarsan...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action'

Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action' President Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his...
WorldNews