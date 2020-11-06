It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment
Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand Old Party) leaders and, even Fox News, is not that sure. Indeed, few, if any, Republican Party leaders or right-wing media outlets (except for far-right talk radio shows such as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity) like Fox dare claim to espouse the votes are illegitimate or that Democrats are somehow trying to steal the election. In fact, many GOP leaders are either avoiding reporters or repudiating such claims of illegitimate votes, not wanting to challenge the precious, almost sacred, right of voting and thereby drive more voters away...
Trump returns to White House from golf course
Final thoughts on the 2020 electionThe 2020 presidential election is over, with a record number of votes cast amid a deadly pandemic. While Joe Biden is projected to win, President Trump is not..
President Trump's Personal Helicopter For Sale, Make an Offer!One of President Trump's helicopters is up for grabs -- but, weirdly, he and his team don't seem to be looking for a specific price ... instead, they're putting..
US election: Trump's election night party adds to virus scrutinyIt was supposed to be a scene of celebration.Instead, the Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room has become another symbol of..
Trump gears up for legal battle following Biden winJoe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Trump has not yet conceded and is instead gearing up for legal..
Conor Lamb, House Moderate, on Biden’s Win, ‘the Squad’ and the Future of the Democratic PartyConor Lamb, who survived a Republican challenge in Pennsylvania, says Democrats were given a message on Election Day: Backlash to progressive policies risks..
In a Divided Washington, Biden Could Still Exert Economic PowerIf Republicans control the Senate, a Biden administration could take a cue from President Trump and find ways to act unilaterally on some economic issues.
George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victoryFormer President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, becoming the highest-profile Republican to publicly declare the election over..
Trump has no plans to concede, aides say
Village People Founder Says 'Y.M.C.A.' is the Song of Both Parties Post-ElectionYou might've heard "Y.M.C.A." being played A LOT lately from both Dems and Republicans -- a testament that it's still got pull on both sides of the aisle .....
Lindsey Graham, who begged for cash on Fox News, tells Sean Hannity he will give Trump $500,000Lindsey Graham Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images This article originally appeared here on Salon.com Sen...
Networks see rare 2020 'joy' at Biden-Harris event, as Fox News notes nation remains dividedTV networks conveyed the celebratory mood at Saturday's Biden-Harris event, with anchors noting contrasting style, appearance to President Trump.
Joe Biden Declared Winner of Presidential ElectionJoe Biden has just been declared the winner of the election, and he'll become the 46th President of the United States ... this according to CNN, NBC, Fox News..
Rupert Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump, urging him to concede 'with grace'Fox News, Wall Street Journal and New York Post all show stark change of tone as their former champion faces ‘presidential endgame’ Multiple Rupert..
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News
Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own
Election Day, Rush Limbaugh and voting by mail: Readers sound offWhether supporting Trump or Biden, there's one thing everyone agrees on: It's a critical election. Vote.
Rush Limbaugh Says His Stage 4 Lung Cancer Is Terminal
Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction'
Democratic Whip James Clyburn: 'Defund the police' cost Democrats seats, hurt Black Lives Matter movement"We can't pick up these things just because it makes a good headline," Clyburn said. "Work on what makes headway, rather than what makes headlines."
US election: Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyalPresident Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for..
