Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That MomentArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand Old Party) leaders and, even Fox News, is not that sure. Indeed, few, if any, Republican Party leaders or right-wing media outlets (except for far-right talk radio shows such as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity) like Fox dare claim to espouse the votes are illegitimate or that Democrats are somehow trying to steal the election. In fact, many GOP leaders are either avoiding reporters or repudiating such claims of illegitimate votes, not wanting to challenge the precious, almost sacred, right of voting and thereby drive more voters away...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Some GOP lawmakers push back on Trump claims of election fraud

Some GOP lawmakers push back on Trump claims of election fraud 01:30

 Some Republicans are pushing back against President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump returns to White House from golf course [Video]

Trump returns to White House from golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after a round of golf on Sunday (November 8), as he and his allies made one thing clear; he does not plan to concede anytime soon.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:22Published

Final thoughts on the 2020 election

 The 2020 presidential election is over, with a record number of votes cast amid a deadly pandemic. While Joe Biden is projected to win, President Trump is not..
CBS News

President Trump's Personal Helicopter For Sale, Make an Offer!

 One of President Trump's helicopters is up for grabs -- but, weirdly, he and his team don't seem to be looking for a specific price ... instead, they're putting..
TMZ.com

US election: Trump's election night party adds to virus scrutiny

 It was supposed to be a scene of celebration.Instead, the Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room has become another symbol of..
New Zealand Herald

Trump gears up for legal battle following Biden win

 Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Trump has not yet conceded and is instead gearing up for legal..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Conor Lamb, House Moderate, on Biden’s Win, ‘the Squad’ and the Future of the Democratic Party

 Conor Lamb, who survived a Republican challenge in Pennsylvania, says Democrats were given a message on Election Day: Backlash to progressive policies risks..
NYTimes.com

In a Divided Washington, Biden Could Still Exert Economic Power

 If Republicans control the Senate, a Biden administration could take a cue from President Trump and find ways to act unilaterally on some economic issues.
NYTimes.com

George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

 Former President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, becoming the highest-profile Republican to publicly declare the election over..
WorldNews
Trump has no plans to concede, aides say [Video]

Trump has no plans to concede, aides say

After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Village People Founder Says 'Y.M.C.A.' is the Song of Both Parties Post-Election

 You might've heard "Y.M.C.A." being played A LOT lately from both Dems and Republicans -- a testament that it's still got pull on both sides of the aisle .....
TMZ.com

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Lindsey Graham, who begged for cash on Fox News, tells Sean Hannity he will give Trump $500,000

 Lindsey Graham Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images This article originally appeared here on Salon.com Sen...
WorldNews

Networks see rare 2020 'joy' at Biden-Harris event, as Fox News notes nation remains divided

 TV networks conveyed the celebratory mood at Saturday's Biden-Harris event, with anchors noting contrasting style, appearance to President Trump.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election

 Joe Biden has just been declared the winner of the election, and he'll become the 46th President of the United States ... this according to CNN, NBC, Fox News..
TMZ.com

Rupert Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump, urging him to concede 'with grace'

 Fox News, Wall Street Journal and New York Post all show stark change of tone as their former champion faces ‘presidential endgame’ Multiple Rupert..
WorldNews

Sean Hannity Sean Hannity American television host, conservative political commentator

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification and Jack White will perform on 'SNL' this week.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:46Published
Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News [Video]

Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News

President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in recent days.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:47Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh American radio talk show host, commentator, author, and television personality

Election Day, Rush Limbaugh and voting by mail: Readers sound off

 Whether supporting Trump or Biden, there's one thing everyone agrees on: It's a critical election. Vote.
USATODAY.com
Rush Limbaugh Says His Stage 4 Lung Cancer Is Terminal [Video]

Rush Limbaugh Says His Stage 4 Lung Cancer Is Terminal

On Monday, Rush Limbaugh revealed to his listeners that his stage 4 lung cancer was worsening.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction' [Video]

Rush Limbaugh Reveals Grim Cancer Prognosis: 'It Is The Wrong Direction'

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh told his listeners on Monday that he expects to lose his battle with lung cancer. Business Insider reports Limbaugh said his cancer had progressed to stage 4 and had become terminal. "The scans did show some progression of cancer...it's not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction. Rush Limbaugh The 69-year-old announced in February he had been diagnosed with "advanced" lung cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic Whip James Clyburn: 'Defund the police' cost Democrats seats, hurt Black Lives Matter movement

 "We can't pick up these things just because it makes a good headline," Clyburn said. "Work on what makes headway, rather than what makes headlines."
USATODAY.com

US election: Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

 President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, making an aggressive pitch for..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers [Video]

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Rally Crowds Begin To Clear After Protest In Sacramento [Video]

Rally Crowds Begin To Clear After Protest In Sacramento

Biden and Trump supporters gathered in downtown Sacramento following Joe Biden's projected victory in the 2020 election.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:15Published
Conservative commentator describes mindset among base as Biden elected President [Video]

Conservative commentator describes mindset among base as Biden elected President

Pro-Trump talk show host & Catholic YouTuber Jeremiah Bannister talks to his audience about his experience at the pro-Trump.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Lindsey Graham Says ‘Trump Has Not Lost’ the Election: ‘Do Not Concede, Mr. President, Fight Hard’

 President *Donald Trump* continues to falsely say that he won the election and has stirred up claims of voter fraud. *Lindsey Graham* backed him up on Fox News...
Mediaite Also reported by •SBS

Philadelphia mayor calls Trump election claims 'baseless' and without 'one iota of evidence'

 The remarks follow days of ballot counting in which Trump's lead in Pennsylvania steadily narrowed as mail-in ballots were counted.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •WorldNews

Chris Christie on Trump's election claim: if 'there was voter fraud, then show us'

 Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie's comments come as Republican leadership has taken a wait-and-see attitude toward Trump's claims of voter fraud.
The Age Also reported by •WorldNewsMid-Day