Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat

WorldNews Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS RawatAmid the ongoing military talks between India and China at Chushul over the disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and the possibility of a war with China cannot be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win 11:53

 Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bipin Rawat Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff

Border dispute tense, can't rule out possibility of war with China: CDS Bipin Rawat

 India and China have been engaged in a worst seven-month-long border dispute at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough.
DNA
‘Must shed dependency on other nations’: Gen Rawat on defence production [Video]

‘Must shed dependency on other nations’: Gen Rawat on defence production

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the future civil-military integration will hold the key to a 'whole of nations' approach towards national security. "In the wake of contracting envelope of the defence budget, we must look at creating dual-use infrastructure through civil-military fusion."He said the emergence of a hyper connected and super collaborative world spawning innovation in artificial intelligence, cognitive sciences, robotics, drones, bioweapons, directed energy weapons, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and cyber capabilities will revolutionize warfare in the years to come. Gen Rawat said India should move out of dependency on individual nations for military requirements. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:06Published
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension [Video]

‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remained tense and that India's posturing has been "unambiguous". "The situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh remains tense and the People's Liberation Army is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure in Ladakh because of firm and strong responses by Indian forces," Gen Rawat said. Talking about the overall security calculus, Gen Rawat said border confrontations, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted. The Chief of Defence Staff also touched on the issue of cross border terrorism from Pakistan and the way it has been dealt with by the Indian armed forces. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:51Published
India's defence industry to make total indigenous equipments in coming years: CDS Rawa [Video]

India's defence industry to make total indigenous equipments in coming years: CDS Rawa

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that Indian defence industry is growing exponentially and will deliver state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India. "In the coming years, we will see our defence industry growing exponentially and contributing to the overall defence preparedness and deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India," said Rawat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Chinese Army facing unexpected consequences for misadventures in Ladakh: CDS Rawat [Video]

Chinese Army facing unexpected consequences for misadventures in Ladakh: CDS Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 stated categorically that India's posturing is, unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and the country will not accept any shifting of LAC. "Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense, People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm and strong response. Our posturing is unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and we will not accept any shifting of LAC. A full-scale conflict with China is low on probability, but border confrontations and unprovoked tactical military acts spiralling into larger conflict can't be discounted," said CDS Rawat

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India


Chushul Chushul Village in Ladakh, India

Eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India, China underway

 India and China on Friday are holding their eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, to address the ongoing military standoff on..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ladakh kid’s video saluting ITBP soldiers goes viral [Video]

Watch: Ladakh kid’s video saluting ITBP soldiers goes viral

A video of a kid saluting ITBP forces has gone viral on the internet. The kid, Namgyal, from Chushul in Ladakh is seen saluting jawans animatedly. The video was first posted on Twitter from the ITBP’s official account. The kid can be seen standing on the roadside saluting ITBP jawans who are passing by the area. An ITBP jawan is then heard instructing the kid on the right way to salute.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action [Video]

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action

The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published
China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war [Video]

China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war

China's President Xi Jinping has promised to move its focus from exporting to strengthening the domestic economy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh [Video]

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat

Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat Amid the ongoing military talks between India and China at Chushul over the disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India's Chief of...
WorldNews

8th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China under way at Chushul

 The Indian stand remains firm on complete disengagement across Eastern Ladakh, a defence source stated.
Hindu

Military talks with China have no link with `any extraneous issue`: India

 Military talks with China on the border row have no connection with "any extraneous issue", asserted India on Thursday.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes