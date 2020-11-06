Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Amid the ongoing military talks between India and China at Chushul over the disengagement at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh remains tense and the possibility of a war with China cannot be...
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the future civil-military integration will hold the key to a 'whole of nations' approach towards national security. "In the wake of contracting envelope of the defence budget, we must look at creating dual-use infrastructure through civil-military fusion."He said the emergence of a hyper connected and super collaborative world spawning innovation in artificial intelligence, cognitive sciences, robotics, drones, bioweapons, directed energy weapons, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and cyber capabilities will revolutionize warfare in the years to come. Gen Rawat said India should move out of dependency on individual nations for military requirements. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remained tense and that India's posturing has been "unambiguous". "The situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh remains tense and the People's Liberation Army is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure in Ladakh because of firm and strong responses by Indian forces," Gen Rawat said. Talking about the overall security calculus, Gen Rawat said border confrontations, transgressions and unprovoked tactical military actions spiralling into a larger conflict cannot be discounted. The Chief of Defence Staff also touched on the issue of cross border terrorism from Pakistan and the way it has been dealt with by the Indian armed forces. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51Published
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 said that Indian defence industry is growing exponentially and will deliver state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India. "In the coming years, we will see our defence industry growing exponentially and contributing to the overall defence preparedness and deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India," said Rawat.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 stated categorically that India's posturing is, unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and the country will not accept any shifting of LAC. "Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense, People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm and strong response. Our posturing is unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and we will not accept any shifting of LAC. A full-scale conflict with China is low on probability, but border confrontations and unprovoked tactical military acts spiralling into larger conflict can't be discounted," said CDS Rawat
A video of a kid saluting ITBP forces has gone viral on the internet. The kid, Namgyal, from Chushul in Ladakh is seen saluting jawans animatedly. The video was first posted on Twitter from the ITBP’s official account. The kid can be seen standing on the roadside saluting ITBP jawans who are passing by the area. An ITBP jawan is then heard instructing the kid on the right way to salute.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:01Published