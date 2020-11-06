Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stephen Colbert breaks down over Trump's election comments, calls him a 'fascist'

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Stephen Colbert broke down during "The Late Show" Thursday night over President Donald Trump's baseless election claims.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Says He May Fire Fauci After the Election

Trump Says He May Fire Fauci After the Election 01:18

 The president made the comments during a campaign rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, on Sunday night.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Toomey on election results, Trump's claim of voter fraud

 Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey discusses the election results in his state, and weighs in about President Trump's statement and claims of voter..
CBS News

Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News
Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims [Video]

Washington 'shocked' by Trump's baseless voting fraud claims

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:25Published

Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnight

 Former Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
CBS News

Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert American comedian, writer, actor, and television host

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy [Video]

Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy

The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News [Video]

‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News

Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:15Published
Stephen Colbert Debuts State-By-State Voter Guide "Better Know a Ballot" | THR News [Video]

Stephen Colbert Debuts State-By-State Voter Guide "Better Know a Ballot" | THR News

Late night personality Stephen Colbert is getting in on helping Americans get out and vote with a newly launched state-by-state resource guide.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Late Show with Stephen Colbert American late-night talk show


Related videos from verified sources

Late Night On Election Results [Video]

Late Night On Election Results

“It’s actually a good thing we don’t know who won yet.” With the presidential election still up in the air, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah hosted election night specials and weighed in on the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published
Galvin reacts to Trump's comments about voting [Video]

Galvin reacts to Trump's comments about voting

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Monday that he found President Donald Trump's comments about counting ballots after the election "appalling, disturbing and really criminal."

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:57Published
Galvin Says Trump's Comments On Ballots Counted After Election Day Are 'Appalling, Disturbing, Criminal' [Video]

Galvin Says Trump's Comments On Ballots Counted After Election Day Are 'Appalling, Disturbing, Criminal'

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin was very critical of President Trump's claims that counting ballots after Election Day is unfair.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania officials claim they "discovered" another 750,000 mail-in ballots... more RIGGING for Biden!

 (Natural News) Another 750,000 votes for Joe Biden have magically appeared in Pennsylvania, one of the seven battleground states that Democrats are in the...
NaturalNews.com

Watch Stephen Colbert's furious monologue after Trump's 'desperate attack' on democracy

 Donald Trump's outrageous, sad, and dangerous statements made in the White House briefing room on Thursday night have left us in some kind of [DEL: obese turtle...
Mashable Also reported by •FOXNews.com

US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges voter fraud; Joe Biden says he's confident of win

 As the US moves closer to determining a winner in the presidential race, President Donald Trump has made controversial broad allegations of voter fraud, while...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOXNews.com