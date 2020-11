You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EU to sanction Russian officials over Navalny poisoning: Report



The European Union is preparing to impose sanctions on six Russian individuals and one organisation over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, according to unconfirmed reports. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:09 Published 3 weeks ago Putin throws Belarus $1.5 billion lifeline



Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a $1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday after its embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to Sochi to ask Putin for more support. This report produced by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:19 Published on September 14, 2020

Related news from verified sources Kremlin slams reports of Putin resignation as 'complete nonsense' A spokesman for Vladimir Putin denied a British tabloid report that the Russian president is about to resign due to ill health. The Sun claimed Putin is showing...

Deutsche Welle 19 hours ago Also reported by • DNA