Job market recovery from COVID-19 slows in October, with only 84,000 new jobs
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Canada's job market added 84,000 new jobs in October, a better figure than expected but one that means the economy still has more than 600,000 fewer paid workers today than it did in February, before COVID-19 struck.
U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country. Fred Katayama reports.