Job market recovery from COVID-19 slows in October, with only 84,000 new jobs

CBC.ca Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Canada's job market added 84,000 new jobs in October, a better figure than expected but one that means the economy still has more than 600,000 fewer paid workers today than it did in February, before COVID-19 struck.
