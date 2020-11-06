Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, says he will undergo surgery

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Al Roker revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer diagnosis on the "Today" show Friday, according to the outlet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Al Roker Al Roker American weather presenter, television and radio personality


Related videos from verified sources

Treating prostate cancer with robotics and without surgery [Video]

Treating prostate cancer with robotics and without surgery

The 'Cyberknife' is cutting-edge technology used to treat cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. It does not require surgery, and can cut down in treatment time.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:32Published
Studies suggest racial disparity among prostate cancer patients [Video]

Studies suggest racial disparity among prostate cancer patients

This month is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It’s common...impacting about a quarter of a million people each year, and those in the medical field notice there are racial disparities when it comes..

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:08Published