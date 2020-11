IPL 2020 Eliminator | SRH opt to bowl, RCB make four changes Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

RCB made four changes in their playing eleven with Chris Morris, Josh Phillipe, Isuru Udana and Shahbaz Ahmed being replaced by Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali and Navdeep Saini 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like