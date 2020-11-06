Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Don't think I've ever seen it': Commentators shocked seeing Moeen Ali's dismissal on free hit after Rashid Khan's throw

DNA Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali's dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) not only got fans talking but also got commentators shocked during the IPL 2020 Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like