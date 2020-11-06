'Don't think I've ever seen it': Commentators shocked seeing Moeen Ali's dismissal on free hit after Rashid Khan's throw
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali's dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) not only got fans talking but also got commentators shocked during the IPL 2020 Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali's dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) not only got fans talking but also got commentators shocked during the IPL 2020 Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.
|
|
You Might Like