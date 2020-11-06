Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise: 'I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros.'
Johnny Depp alleged Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in light of his recent libel case in the U.K.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Johnny Depp Out of 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Wife-Beating CaseJohnny Depp's suffering a huge blow to his career on the heels of losing his wife-beating case ... he's no longer starring in 'Fantastic Beasts.' The actor says..
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp leaves Fantastic Beasts film franchiseThe actor says he was "asked to resign" his role in the series and had "agreed to that request".
BBC News
Defamation lawyer explains Johnny Depp's verdict
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
You can finally watch Tenet from the safety of your home in DecemberImage: Warner Bros. Pictures
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the big-budget time-bending thriller that arrived during the pandemic to lackluster domestic..
The Verge
Warner Bros. Releases Apology After 'The Witches' Backlash From Disability Community | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources