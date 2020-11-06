Global  
 

Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise: 'I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros.'

Friday, 6 November 2020
Johnny Depp alleged Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise in light of his recent libel case in the U.K.
News video: Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard

Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard 00:55

 Johnny Depp has said in a social media post that he has been asked to resignfrom the new Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement”against him in his High Court libel case.

Johnny Depp Out of 'Fantastic Beasts' After Losing Wife-Beating Case

 Johnny Depp's suffering a huge blow to his career on the heels of losing his wife-beating case ... he's no longer starring in 'Fantastic Beasts.' The actor says..
Johnny Depp leaves Fantastic Beasts film franchise

 The actor says he was "asked to resign" his role in the series and had "agreed to that request".
Defamation lawyer explains Johnny Depp's verdict [Video]

Defamation lawyer explains Johnny Depp's verdict

A leading London lawyer says court case has made things worse for Johnny Depp, who has lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper.

You can finally watch Tenet from the safety of your home in December

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the big-budget time-bending thriller that arrived during the pandemic to lackluster domestic..
Warner Bros. Releases Apology After 'The Witches' Backlash From Disability Community | THR News [Video]

Warner Bros. Releases Apology After 'The Witches' Backlash From Disability Community | THR News

Warner Bros. has issued a statement saying the studios regrets "any offense caused" by a character design seen in recent release 'The Witches' after online backlash from the disability community.

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse [Video]

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse

Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.

