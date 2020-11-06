Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise: 'I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros.'

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse



Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.

