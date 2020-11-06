Global  
 

Health officials 'cautiously optimistic' a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by early next year

CBC.ca Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Top health officials say they are "cautiously optimistic" about Canada's odds of obtaining a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for distribution sometime in the first quarter of 2021.
