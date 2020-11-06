Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Turner not disciplined by MLB for joining Dodgers during World Series celebration after positive COVID-19 test

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Major League Baseball will not discipline Justin Turner for his decision to celebrate with his team after testing positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Turner Justin Turner American baseball player

Dodgers' Turner will not be punished for coronavirus breach

 Justin Turner will not be punished for running on to the field to celebrate his side's World Series win after he had tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Justin Turner Apologizes for COVID Exposure, 'No Excuse for My Conduct'

 Justin Turner is breaking his silence about the COVID debacle during Game 6 of the World Series -- saying he's apologized to his teammates for "failing to..
TMZ.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner Returns to L.A. Days After COVID Drama at World Series

 Justin Turner is back in Los Angeles -- less than a week after he tested positive for COVID at the World Series in Texas. The L.A. Dodgers star was spotted at..
TMZ.com
MLB to Investigate Justin Turner for Breaching League’s COVID-19 Protocols [Video]

MLB to Investigate Justin Turner for Breaching League’s COVID-19 Protocols

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that they had opened an investigation into Justin Turner.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB won't punish Dodgers star following investigation

 The league said Turner apologized and it will not pursue any further action against him.
CBS News

Less than a year after dismissal, Alex Cora to return as Red Sox manager

 Suspended by MLB for his role in the cheating scandal from his time with the Houston Astros, Alex Cora will return to Boston.
USATODAY.com

MLB free agents: Ranking the 81 best players in the 2020-2021 class

 USA TODAY Sports' ranking of the top free agents available is even more volatile than ever, with dozens more likely hitting the market in December .
USATODAY.com

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Red Sox to rehire Alex Cora after sign-stealing scandal

 Cora, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2018, completed his season-long suspension related to the Houston Astros sign-cheating scandal.
CBS News

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

Jimmy Kimmel asks Dodgers if winning World Series was easier 'when other team wasn't cheating'

 Jimmy Kimmel asked the LA Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger if it was "easier to win the World Series when the other team wasn't cheating?"
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hospitals short on N95 masks as COVID-19 surges

 "A 90-day supply of good-quality product would make me very happy" said one health care system manager. That isn't happening.
CBS News
Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 [Video]

Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work in the state. He said, "Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali." "West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?" he asked. HM is on a two-day visit to WB, and today is the last day of his visit in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 48,475 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 48,475

The Government said a further 355 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday. This brings the UK total to 48,475. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 23,287lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,146,484.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine [Video]

LA County Says Dodgers In 'Close Contact' With Justin Turner Must Quarantine

Los Angeles County's chief medical officer Thursday said health officials were continuing to work with the Dodgers to gauge the extent of possible coronavirus after third baseman Justin Turner tested..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:33Published
Dr. Brian McDonough on Justin Turner and celebration [Video]

Dr. Brian McDonough on Justin Turner and celebration

Dr. McDonough is almost angry about Justin Turner.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s [Video]

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai witnesses 25 COVID-19 and 57 non-COVID-19 deaths in a day

 THE numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state dipped on Thursday to around 5,200 as the total tally crossed 17 lakh mark along with more than 100 COVID-related...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

CDC Promotes Telework To Reduce COVID-19 Exposure

CDC Promotes Telework To Reduce COVID-19 Exposure Watch VideoThe CDC is urging companies to have their employees work from home whenever possible citing a new report that studied COVID exposure.  They...
Newsy

Lack of enforcement, accountability leaves safety of Memphis’ many warehouse workers in question during COVID

 COVID accountability in 3 parts: 1. Workers from local warehouse complain to TN OSHA about unsafe working conditions. 2. TOSHA contacts employer with concerns....
bizjournals